12 for Life Students Explore AI-Powered Manufacturing During Georgia Tech Visit

ATLANTA — For a group of Carroll County high school students learning about manufacturing, a recent visit to the Georgia Tech campus provided a glimpse of where their skills could take them next.

The students are part of 12 for Life, a work-study program that serves Carroll County high school juniors and seniors who may be at risk of falling behind academically. The program is supported by Southwire, a leading wire and cable solution provider. The student participants split their days between classroom instruction and paid work experience at Southwire facilities, allowing them to stay on track for graduation while gaining valuable workplace skills.

The visit to Tech stemmed from a 2025 Georgia AIM Week event at Southwire. Georgia AIM, or Georgia Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing, is a program led by Georgia Tech’s Enterprise Innovation Institute. Georgia AIM works to drive AI adoption in U.S. manufacturing through education, training, and technical assistance.

12 for Life program leaders recognized the students have strong technical interests and wanted to give them the opportunity to experience a major research institution.

The Sept. 29 visit connected the students’ manufacturing experience with new and emerging technologies. It also gave the students time to explore campus and experience college life.

A highlight of the visit was a tour of Georgia Tech’s renovated AI Manufacturing Pilot Facility, where students saw firsthand how advanced manufacturing, robotics and artificial intelligence are reshaping industrial operations. For many, it was a chance to connect concepts they encounter in the workplace with technologies being developed and tested at a leading research institution.

“For our students, this showed them a side of manufacturing they’ve never seen,” said Sheanoka Almon, 12 for Life’s principal. “A lot of students think manufacturing is just what they see on a factory floor. This gave them a picture of something completely different.”

She added the experience helps to challenge outdated perceptions of manufacturing and demonstrates how technology is transforming the industry’s future.

“Anybody who is considering manufacturing needs to come see this,” she said. “This is by far the best tour that I’ve been on around manufacturing and the AI side of it.”

For 17-year-old Jennifer Green of Carrollton’s Central High School, the visit reinforced an interest she has already begun developing through her work with 12 for Life.

“The robots and how they’re getting them to work together” stood out most, Green said, describing how multiple systems were able to coordinate tasks simultaneously. She was particularly interested in robotics, sensors, and automation technologies she observed during the tour.

Already working with mechatronics and pneumatics through the 12 for Life program, Green said the facility exposed her to technologies she had not encountered before, including robotic systems capable of scanning their environment and independently determining how to perform assigned tasks.

The experience also helped her imagine new career possibilities.

“My biggest takeaway was learning new things,” she said. “Seeing that I could get a career here and learn how to make robots move.”

Beyond the manufacturing tour, students also explored campus, met with staff from Georgia Tech’s student engagement programs, and spent time in the Student Center, giving them a broader sense of university life.

Georgia Tech’s Black Student Recruitment Team gave the tour. The Tech students intentionally engaged with every 12 For Life student as they walked the campus during the tour. Through genuine conversations about their college aspirations, scholarship opportunities, and future goals, the visit became more than an informational experience. It became an inspiring and enriching opportunity that helped students envision themselves on a college campus and see what is possible for their future.

For Georgia AIM, the visit reflects a broader goal: helping students see pathways into advanced manufacturing careers and higher education that might otherwise feel out of reach.

“We’re intentional about our Georgia AIM programming that connects classroom learning, workplace experience, and emerging technologies,” said Georgia AIM co-director Donna Ennis. “Programs like 12 for Life are a natural extension because they are helping students build skills today while envisioning opportunities for tomorrow.”