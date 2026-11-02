Betsy McGriff Earns Certified Economic Developer Designation

ATLANTA — Betsy McGriff, a project manager at Georgia Tech’s Center for Economic Development Research (CEDR), recently earned the Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) designation from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).

Nationally recognized by economic development professionals, the CEcD credential signifies not only expertise in economic development but also dedication to ongoing professional growth.

Candidates must successfully complete a two-day, three-part exam that tests knowledge, judgment, and critical-thinking skills across a range of economic development areas, including business expansion, financial analysis, workforce development, and marketing, among other disciplines.

“Earning the CEcD is a serious commitment, from the prerequisite coursework to a demanding exam,” said Leigh Hopkins, assistant director of CEDR and herself a CEcD. “Betsy did it while managing programs that serve communities across Georgia, which says a lot about her dedication. It’s a major accomplishment for her, and it strengthens what CEDR brings to every community we work with.”

As a newly minted CEcD, McGriff joins the ranks of more than 1,200 economic development professionals worldwide who have achieved the designation. CEcDs use their expertise to work with local leaders, businesses, and residents to strengthen communities, support economic growth, and create new opportunities.

McGriff partners with communities across Georgia to develop practical, tailored solutions that help them reach their economic and community development goals. CEDR is housed in the Enterprise Innovation Institute (EI2), Georgia Tech’s economic development arm.

“Certified Economic Developers possess deep technical knowledge and bring trust and credibility to stakeholders, investors, and peers,” said IEDC President and CEO Nathan Ohle in a prepared statement. “Becoming a Certified Economic Developer isn’t just a credential, it’s a career-defining milestone that demonstrates a professional’s dedication to elevating their expertise and their community impact.”