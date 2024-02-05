David Bridges Selected for Prestigious Fulbright Specialist Roster

Enterprise Innovation Institute (EI2) Vice President David Bridges has been named to the U.S. Department of State’s Fulbright Specialist Roster for a tenure of three years.

The Specialist program is part of the larger Fulbright exchange offerings that include Fulbright Scholars and is housed in the State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and World Learning. The program pairs U.S. academics and professionals with institutions abroad to share expertise, strengthen relations, hone skills, gain international experience, and learn about other cultures.

Bridges, who as EI2 vice president, runs the nation’s largest university-based economic development organization, becomes the 10th Georgia Tech staff member to earn that distinction. He is the second Georgia Tech researcher connected to EI2 to be named a Fulbright Specialist.

Since joining Georgia Tech in 1994, Bridges has worked in various practice areas serving manufacturing firms, national labs, international governments, and innovation ecosystems. He has been a Principal or Co-Principal Investigator on over $32 million in grants and has authored, co-authored, or significantly contributed to more than $142 million in winning proposals. Bridges has won more than 100 proposals from U.S. federal agencies, plus universities, governments, and nonprofits around the world. He is a Principal Research Faculty member and a frequent lecturer and keynote speaker in China, South Africa, and across Latin America on nascent, innovation ecosystem building.

“I’m excited to share the ecosystem building model we have developed at EI2 to help foster innovation around the world,” Bridges said. “It’s an opportunity to demonstrate the power of collaboration to fuel the economy and help improve the lives of people across the globe.”

As a Specialist, Bridges is eligible to be matched with projects at host institutions in more than 150 participating countries. During his tenure on the roster, he will pursue projects in Latin America and Central and Eastern Europe, areas where he has previously done work in support of entrepreneurship and ecosystem building.