ATLANTA — The Enterprise Innovation Institute Global team at Georgia Tech recently hosted 10 Colombian startups for a weeklong visit focused on one question: How could they enter the U.S. market and scale their businesses?

The founders, members of Georgia Tech’s Medellín Center, came to Atlanta through Global’s Soft Landing program to test the U.S. market for their products and solutions. They met with leaders across Atlanta’s startup ecosystem, including investors from Tech Square Ventures and Miguel Granier of Poderus Capital.

The founders also learned how large-scale corporations, including Cox Automotive, evaluate new suppliers and technologies. They met with executives from the Metro Atlanta Chamber and worked with coaches from Georgia Tech’s Advanced Technology Development Center.

They returned to Medellín with new relationships in the Atlanta market, direct feedback on their products and solutions, and a clearer understanding of potential next steps for establishing a U.S. presence.