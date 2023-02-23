Enterprise 6 Internship Program Applications Open for Summer 2023

Georgia Tech’s Enterprise Innovation Institute is now accepting applications for its competitive 2023 Enterprise 6 Summer Internship.

The 2023 cohort has 6 available slots and selected interns will engage in active projects that further the Enterprise Innovation Institute’s economic development mission.

The Enterprise 6 program is open to undergraduate and graduate students who were enrolled at Georgia Tech for Spring 2023. Selected students will be mentored by a research faculty member. Enterprise 6 interns will meet remotely on a bi-weekly basis to share observations about their experiences.

The Enterprise Innovation Institute is the longest running, most diverse, university-based economic development organization in the United States. Since the launch of its founding program more than 60 years ago, the Enterprise Innovation Institute has grown to serve innovative enterprises of all sizes — from pre-company teams to startups to ongoing businesses — and energize the ecosystems in which they reside.

While Enterprise 6 positions are not for academic credit, the program does offer real world experience and compensation. The organization is offering $25 per hour for 20 hours per week of effort. The internships — which are sponsored by the Office of the Executive Vice President for Research — begin May 15 and end August 11. Students will work remotely during the internship period, but they may be asked to work from the Enterprise Innovation Institute’s offices in Tech Square as needed depending upon the project they are working on and supporting.

There are 6 projects for this summer and interested students may apply to no more than 2 projects. See the project outlines from the application link:https://innovate.gatech.edu/enterprise-6-application-2023/