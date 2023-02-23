Enterprise 6 Internship Project Listing Summer 2023

Center Economic Development Research (CEDR)

This position will be assisting the research professionals at CEDR with gathering and analyzing data related to various community-level contract research projects. Typical projects include labor force analysis, strategic planning, economic and/or fiscal impact analysis, and community resilience. Examples of tasks may include working with spreadsheet data, GIS analysis, data visualization, demographic analysis, and survey evaluation. Additionally, data visualization is a key component of our deliverables to communities. The CEDR intern will collaborate with staff to develop customizable infographic templates, maps, and an image catalog for use in developing proposals, presentations, and final reports for clients.

cedr.gatech.edu

Enterprise Innovation Institute (EI2)

The Enterprise Innovation Institute (EI2) is the nation’s largest and most comprehensive university-based economic development organization. Our organization is focused on developing a dataset and algorithm to compare economic development organizations among U.S. and international universities. This algorithm will be utilized to create an annual monitor to be published by an impartial university-based economic development organization. innovate.gatech.edu

Georgia Artificial Intelligence Manufacaturing Corridor (Georgia AIM) and MBE Manufacturers Summit

The Georgia Artificial Intelligence (AI) Manufacturing Corridor is an $82 million project that brings together 50+ coalition partners to execute the equitable development and deployment of innovation and talent for AI in Manufacturing. Nine separate projects are delivering workforce development, AI innovations and technical assistance to manufacturers. Community Engagement is key to the success of this program as it will strive to reach all types of communities throughout Georgia. The Enterprise 6 candidate will be keenly interested in working directly with the senior project manager to develop a robust system that will monitor GA-AIM and its deliverables, track the progress of the projects and metrics, and develop the written roadmap that will launch and operate this novel program. innovate.gatech.edu/tag/georgia-aim

Georgia Manufacturing Extension Partnership (GaMEP) – Data

The Georgia Manufacturing Extension Partnership (GaMEP) at Georgia Tech is looking for a student for the summer of 2023 that is interested in delving into data. We have a robust database, kept in Salesforce, that needs some important clean-up. This includes, but is not limited to: Researching companies to identify Department of Defense suppliers. Researching companies to identify minority, women, and veteran-owned companies. Researching companies to determine industry types. Researching companies to determine employee size. Making updates to the database as research is completed.

Additional projects around data may be explored, such as analyzing data, pulling lists for the team’s migration into a marketing automation tool, and setting up reports within Google Analytics.

The ideal student should be detail-oriented and have experience manipulating data in Excel. gamep.org

Innovation Ecosystems

The position entails performing various research and analysis tasks as part of the Innovation Ecosystems team. Under the direction of a project manager, the successful candidate will focus primarily in collecting data from internal and external sources, analyzing qualitative and quantitative data, and summarizing the findings in draft reports. A candidate with the ability to analyze data and communicate its narrative will excel in this position. This position is open to all majors, but because of the societal impact and global nature of the team’s work, students with an interest in the following fields may benefit the most from the experience: International Affairs, Global Development, Public Policy, City and Regional Planning, Economics, Business, Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Sustainability. grow.gatech.edu