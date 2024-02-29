Enterprise 6 Internship Project Listing Summer 2024

Center for Economic Development Research (CEDR)

Scope of position: This intern is responsible for assisting the economists at the Center for Economic Development Research (CEDR) with gathering and analyzing data related to various community-level contract research projects.

What you’ll do: Typical projects include labor force analysis, economic and/or fiscal impact analysis, and building custom models for community research. You might also find yourself analyzing demographics, working with and manipulating spreadsheet data, creating data visualization, and collecting data from online resources.

The ideal candidate: Due to the specialized nature of this work, only economics majors will be considered.

More at: cedr.gatech.edu

EI2 Global

Scope of position: As an intern with the EI2 Global team, you’ll perform various research and analysis tasks under the direction of a project manager.

What you’ll do: Main focuses include collecting data from internal and external sources, analyzing qualitative and quantitative data, and summarizing the findings in draft reports.

The ideal candidate: You’ll excel in this position if you’re comfortable analyzing data and communicating its narrative will. The position is open to all majors, but because of the societal impact and global nature of EI2 Global’s work, students with an interest in the following fields may benefit most from the experience: international affairs, global development, public policy, city and regional planning, economics, business, innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability.

More at: grow.gatech.edu

Finance

Scope of position: This internship opportunity offers students a comprehensive understanding of the financial business processes within a dynamic university department. The EI2 finance team manages processes that range from procurement and sponsored administration to accounts payable and accounts receivable.

What you’ll do: You’ll help with process documentation and mapping across various sectors within finance. Possible tasks may include researching Georgia Tech processes; process mapping and documentation; and developing flowcharts, job aids, and/or tools.

The ideal candidate: This position is open to all majors, but students who have an interest in the following fields may benefit the most from the experience: business and finance.

More at: innovate.gatech.edu

Georgia Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing (Georgia AIM)

Scope of position: Georgia Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing (Georgia AIM) is an $82 million program that brings together more than 100 coalition partners to facilitate the equitable development and deployment of innovation and talent for AI in manufacturing. Seventeen separate projects and subprojects deliver workforce development, AI innovations, and technical assistance to manufacturers and communities.

What you’ll do: You’ll assist in developing the written roadmap that serves as a model for launching and operating projects at EI2. This entails working directly with the Georgia AIM team to continue implementing a robust system that monitors the program and its deliverables, while also tracking the projects’ progress and metrics.

The ideal candidate: Because Georgia AIM reaches all types of communities throughout the state, community engagement is key to its overall success, and it helps if an applicant finds that element of the work energizing. This position is open to all majors, but due to the societal impact of the team’s work, students with an interest in the following fields may benefit the most from the experience: economic development, public policy, city and regional planning, business, innovation, entrepreneurship, sustainability, workforce development, and system development/integration.

More at: georgiaaim.org

Georgia Manufacturing Extension Partnership (GaMEP) – Cybersecurity

Scope of position: The Georgia Manufacturing Extension Partnership’s (GaMEP) technology team seeks a student to support a variety of high-value projects focused on Georgia’s manufacturing needs for Industry 4.0, supply chain, and cybersecurity.

What you’ll do: This intern will support GaMEP project managers in field research and data analytics for technology transfer and adoption in areas including sensors, edge computing, digital factory, cybersecurity, supply chain, and advanced manufacturing. This dynamic position offers the chance to observe and assist project work in real time through a technology ecosystem, and it culminates in client engagement opportunities.

The ideal candidate: The position is open to all majors, but because of the manufacturing and supply chain focus of the work, students with an interest in the following fields may benefit the most from the experience: supply chain/logistics, industrial and systems engineering, materials science and engineering, and business and operations management.

More at: gamep.org

Enterprise Innovation Institute (EI2) – Arts Innovation

Scope of position: The Enterprise Innovation Institute (EI2) at Georgia Tech is looking for a student interested in helping develop a new suite of offerings to grow and develop arts organizations in Georgia.

What you’ll do: Intern duties may include researching available existing data on the arts and creative industries in Georgia; completing additional research and customer discovery activities to help develop services and training based on industry needs; helping customize existing training materials for a new audience; developing a survey (or other feedback mechanism) to collect metrics and evaluate the effectiveness of new programming; and assisting with content creation, networking or training events, and other marketing/communications activities.

The ideal candidate: A student with experience or interest in arts management or business will thrive in this internship. The position is open to all majors, but students with an interest in the following fields may benefit the most from the experience: business, communications, city and regional planning, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

More at: innovate.gatech.edu

Safety, Health, Environmental Services (SHES)

Scope of position: Safety, Health, Environmental Services (SHES) is looking for a student to assist with improving the search engine optimization for our consultation reports in Dropbox so consultants can easily access reports that emphasize specific topics.

What you’ll do: The above project involves devising an implementation plan in Dropbox, instructing consultants on the process of adding tags to reports for improved search capability, and going through old reports to tag them for relevant topics.

The ideal candidate: The position is open to all majors, but due to the nature of work, students with an interest in the following fields may benefit most from the experience: occupational safety and health, public policy, city and regional planning, business, innovation, environmental science, manufacturing, and building construction.

More at: oshainfo.gatech.edu