Enterprise Institute Global Hosts Spanish Entrepreneurs

ATLANTA — Enterprise Innovation Institute Global recently hosted a group of entrepreneurs from Spain as part of a week-long program designed to connect international startup founders with Atlanta’s innovation ecosystem.

The Immersion Week for Spanish Startups, held Sept. 19-23 at Georgia Tech’s Enterprise Innovation Institute (EI²), connected founders, innovators, mentors, and industry leaders for hands-on learning in entrepreneurship, investment readiness, business model development, sustainability, and technology commercialization.

Their visit comes against a backdrop of expanding trade ties between Georgia and Spain. In 2025, the bilateral trade between Georgia and Spain exceeded $1.75 billion, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD).

The figure reflects an increase of 2.71% from the previous year. Spanish companies have invested more than $30.6 million in the state over the past four years and created 270 new jobs, according to GDEcD.

Throughout the week, participants met with Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera, engaged with Institute faculty, startup experts, and ecosystem partners while exploring opportunities for growth in both U.S. and global markets.

Sessions included founder panels, venture investment strategies, customer discovery, leadership development, and innovation-focused site visits across Atlanta.

The experience concluded with a visit to South Downtown Atlanta to see Atlanta Tech Village, to see firsthand how entrepreneurship and innovation helped shape the future of one of the city’s most dynamic districts.