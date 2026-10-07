Georgia Manufacturing Extension Partnership (GaMEP) Funding Renewed for Five Years

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has awarded the group $16.1 million.

ATLANTA — Georgia is one of 12 U.S. states and territories awarded funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to support manufacturing nationwide through the MEP National Network. The network encompasses roughly 1,400 manufacturing experts across more than 450 locations.

The Georgia Manufacturing Extension Partnership (GaMEP) at Georgia Tech was awarded $16.1 million. The award requires matching from Georgia Tech, which brings the total to $32.2 million over five years to work with manufacturers across the state. Oversight is provided at the federal level by the MEP program.

GaMEP was created 66 years ago and served as the foundation for what is now the Enterprise Innovation Institute (EI2), where it is still housed. Its work exemplifies EI2’s broader focus: looking beyond the numbers to celebrate impacts on individuals and communities.

“When Georgia manufacturers become more productive and profitable, they hire more people, pay better wages, and stabilize local economies, especially in rural and underserved areas of the state,” said EI2 Vice President David Bridges.

According to 2025 data from the National Association of Manufacturers , Georgia’s manufacturing sector employs 426,500 people, contributing $82.6 billion to the state’s economy. With upwards of 50 professionals embedded at seven locations throughout Georgia, GaMEP has served more than 800 small- and medium-size manufacturing companies across the state during the last three years.

The group’s offerings include implementation of advanced manufacturing technologies, including AI, robotics, and automation; efficiency and quality audits; HR and leadership training; energy and sustainability consulting; specialized services for the food, medical device, and automotive manufacturing industries; and more.

Tim Israel, GaMEP director and EI2’s associate vice president of firm-based programs, has been with GaMEP for more than 30 years. In that time, he has seen the program grow its impact significantly. In 2024, GaMEP generated $294 for every state dollar allocated to manufacturing projects. “This remarkable outcome highlights the critical importance of Georgia’s manufacturing sector,” Israel said.

The recent funding refresh from NIST allows GaMEP to continue expanding its resources and services to meet the needs of Georgia’s manufacturers and the communities that depend on them.

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