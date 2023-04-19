Georgia Tech APEX Accelerator Hosts Federal Delegation

A team of officials from the federal APEX Accelerators — an offering of the Department of Defense Office of Small Business Programs —visited the Enterprise Innovation Institute as part of a national tour of its member centers across the country.

The Georgia Tech APEX Accelerator, a program of the Enterprise Innovation Institute, helps Georgia businesses identify, compete for, and win government contracts, at no cost to the companies.

Formally known as the Georgia Tech Procurement Assistance Center (GTPAC), the Georgia Tech APEX Accelerator is one of 95 such centers operating across the country. The visit from the federal delegation followed the rebranding and name change that took place earlier in 2023.

The April 19 Georgia stop was the first of several said Khalil Mack, director of APEX Accelerators program.

“We did the site visit to meet the team and have candid conversations about the program and how their program operates,” Mack said. “This is a very innovative accelerator and where it sits in the Enterprise Innovation Institute, there seems to be a lot of opportunity for cross-pollination across their programs so we were excited to come out here and learn what they are doing and see if we could take some of these best practices and apply them programwide.”