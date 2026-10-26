Georgia Tech Entrepreneurs and Alumni Build Connections in Paris

PARIS — Georgia Tech entrepreneurs, alumni, researchers, investors, and industry leaders, and alumni gathered in the City of Light to strengthen connections and advance cross-border innovation.

Friends and alumni of the Institute convened Sept. 28 for “Georgia Tech in Paris: An Evening of Innovation and Connection,” highlighting the Institute’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem and its expanding connections across Europe.

At the center of the evening was David Bridges, vice president of Georgia Tech’s Enterprise Innovation Institute (EI²), who shared how EI² supports entrepreneurs, businesses, manufacturers, and economic development organizations in Georgia and around the world.

A fireside chat brought Bridges into conversation with Georgia Tech alumni Göknur Sirin Jubin, CEO of Globeholder AI; Mica Taborga Claure, principal and head of technology at Marble; Ryan Lober, co-founder and CEO of Fuzzy Logic Robotics; and Julien Artur de la Villarmois, innovation project manager at Axima Réfrigération.

The discussion was moderated by Alessandro Hatami, managing partner of Pacemakers.io and co-leader of the Georgia Tech Entrepreneurs Network | Europe, with Sandrine David, Georgia Tech alumni relations manager for Europe.

Panelists examined innovation and entrepreneurship through the experiences of alumni working in fields spanning AI, technology, robotics, and industry. In presenting their challenges as well as successes, they created an atmosphere of candid exchange that continued during a networking reception following the program.

Christelle Cuenin, alumni relations and corporate engagement manager at Georgia Tech-Europe, also provided an update on its efforts to strengthen connections among students, alumni, faculty, and friends throughout the continent.

Said Bridges, “This event provided a tremendous opportunity to link the work we do at EI2 with the entrepreneurs and innovators who are developing new technologies and building companies in Europe. I’m excited to see relationships strengthening between Georgia Tech leaders and our international alumni and entrepreneurial communities.”

The connections made in Paris are expected to continue, with organizers exploring additional gatherings focused on innovation, entrepreneurship, technology, and leadership.