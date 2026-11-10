How Georgia Tech’s Enterprise Innovation Institute Helps Boost Affordability for Communities and Businesses

ATLANTA — For many years, the neighborhood surrounding the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Georgia, was known for its abandoned houses, run-down rental properties, and vacant lots. And, despite having lost 10% of its population between 2010 and 2020, the city faced a shortage of affordable housing.

Albany Mayor Bo Dorough contacted the Center for Economic Development Research (CEDR) for help. The CEDR team conducted online surveys, one‑on‑one interviews, and focus groups to understand what types of housing would meet local needs. Using community engagement alongside data-driven research, CEDR laid the groundwork for a public-private partnership to revitalize the distressed neighborhood.

The resulting plan of action led to Albany securing a $1.1 million federal grant that supports construction of up to 30 new housing units. Dorough expects the investment to reverse neighborhood decline and create a “halo effect that is going to benefit the entire city.”

A Nationwide Issue

Albany is not alone in facing this challenge. According to David Bridges, vice president of Georgia Tech’s Enterprise Innovation Institute (EI2), which houses CEDR, affordability has become a topic of national discussion from the White House to local Georgia communities — and it’s integral to the way EI2 approaches socioeconomic development.

At EI2, affordability isn’t viewed as a single issue. It encompasses the cost of living, the cost of doing business, and communities’ ability to provide the infrastructure and quality of life that allow people and companies to thrive.

“Economic development doesn’t happen in a vacuum,” said Bridges. “Everything is interrelated. When communities expand their range of housing stock, they are not only able to accommodate existing residents and improve their quality of life but also attract new types of business to the area.”

Bridges is quick to note that housing is only one aspect of affordability, which is an issue that touches every aspect of community life, from work to safety to infrastructure. Across all regions of Georgia, EI2 programs translate research into initiatives that boost affordability and improve life for residents in Georgia’s communities.

EI2’s focus on and approach to incorporating affordability in its programmatic work has led to significant impacts statewide. Year-to-date, EI2 has worked with companies and communities in 131 of Georgia’s 159 counties.

Cost Savings for Businesses

Georgia Tech Safety, Health, and Environmental Services (SHES) worked with Armada to help the company achieve the prestigious Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) certification, which demonstrates that a company not only keeps employees safe but also trains and retains a skilled workforce.

In the process of acquiring certification, Armada carried out annual safety performance reviews for every employee, brought lost-time injuries down to zero, and created new programs to make jobs safer and become an employer of choice.

“When programs like SHES work with companies to help them improve their processes, there are fewer injuries. One result is that operating costs are lowered,” Bridges said, “and, of course, this safer working environment also translates into cost savings, due to avoiding citations and penalties, which can be significant.”

Passing Along the Gains

Affordability also depends on the ability of businesses to control costs, remain competitive and create quality jobs.

The Georgia Manufacturing Extension Partnership (GaMEP) completed an operational excellence assessment with Valdosta-based South Georgia Pecan that helped the company reduce waste and rework, resulting in $500,000 in cost savings and a 50% decrease in customer complaints.

In addition, due to improved communication and company culture, the firm reduced employee turnover by 50% while also improving opportunities for advancement, adding new shifts, and increasing pay.

“By increasing efficiency, companies can reap big savings and pass those gains along to their employees. This creates a more prosperous community, which is a way of addressing affordability from another angle,” said Bridges.

Infrastructure Solutions

City officials in Woodbury, Georgia, spearheaded an affordable solution to connect historically underserved communities to broadband infrastructure.

Said Steve Ledbetter, Woodbury’s mayor at the time of the initiative, “We want to be a part of a community research program that empowers our small, rural, mid-Georgia city through a smart local development program that brings expert opinions and ideas to the table to meet and overcome the challenges we face today and those challenges we will face in years to come.”

To that end the city established a publicly owned wireless internet service provider (WISP) network and worked with nearby communities to help them pursue similar solutions. The WISP network eventually provided more than 50 households and businesses with wireless internet access, and the city partnered with Georgia Tech researchers through EI2’s Partnership for Innovation (PIN) to explore program scalability and replicability.

Improving Quality of Life

Affordability alone does not make a community economically competitive. Communities also need the amenities and sense of place that help them attract and retain residents, workers and businesses.

“Being able to afford to live somewhere and wanting to live there are not necessarily the same thing,” he said. “One way to create places where people want to live is by investing in culture.”

The Georgia Arts Innovation Network (GAIN), one of EI2’s newest programs, hosted a three-part lecture series, Creative Connections. Presented in conjunction with Georgia Tech Arts, it invited leaders in arts-related fields in the state to share their experiences building an arts organization — from past lessons learned to innovative growth ideas for the future.

GAIN also piloted a six-month program to provide arts-related nonprofits and businesses in and around Perry, Georgia, with the skills and tools to thrive.

“Arts organizations are a big part of a vibrant, successful community, because they help establish sense of place and provide opportunities for engagement,” said Bridges. “Communities rich in cultural amenities are attractive to industry, to current and future residents, and to visitors. That dynamic creates cycles of success.”

Affordable Solutions for Maximum State Impact

The same focus on affordability also shapes how EI2 sets project fees and advances Georgia Tech’s mission to serve the state. “Our project fees take affordability into account so we can collaborate with communities and counties around the state that might have fewer financial resources,” Bridges said.

“Affordability is an integral factor in economic development, and our programs are committed to helping Georgia’s businesses and communities build the conditions they need to thrive.”