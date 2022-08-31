Enterprise Innovation Institute VP Receives ‘World Best Leader’ Award from International Research Conference

by

David Bridges, vice president of Georgia Tech’s Enterprise Innovation Institute, was a featured speaker at the International Conference and Awards for the Earth Environment in South Korea.

The conference, held earlier this summer at the National Assembly Proceeding Hall, in Seoul, featured seminars and breakout sessions regarding policies focused on environmental protection on a global scale.

Bridges, who received the World Best Leader Award, discussed resilience and recovery in supply chain, cybersecurity, and advanced manufacturing trends and best practices for small and medium-sized businesses and startups.

In addition to Bridges’ award, a team of Georgia high school and university students, including Georgia Tech, were given the 2022 Top Class Representative Person Award for their efforts in leading environmental campaigns.

The conference aims to share economic, environmental, technological, and social startup innovations to encourage the sustainable development of ideas and technologies, ultimately supporting United Nation’s sustainable development goals.